A huge increase in charging stations in the EU is imminent. Every 60 kilometers at least.

Good news for people driving their electric car through Europe. There will be a lot of extra charging stations! How nice is that! This morning, 27 EU countries reached an agreement on this. Of course, the approval of the plan is still pending, but that does not seem to be a problem. The plan is completely in line with the aim of limiting CO2 emissions.

It is not just a promise that more charging stations will be added, but part of an integrated plan to ensure that motorists can move away from their vehicle with a combustion engine and exchange it for a car with an alternative powertrain.

Huge increase in charging stations in the EU

What exactly will happen then? A complete network must be rolled out over the next five years. That network must be quite ‘dense’. Charging stations may be MAXIMUM 60 km apart. For hydrogen charging stations this is 200 km (but that applies to 2030).

The latter opens doors for hydrogen cars. One of the problems with that is that you can hardly load it anywhere. Before the EV supporters climb into the keyboard: the idea behind it is to make the hydrogen truck more interesting. Co-worker @machielvdd tells all about it in this article.

Not only will there be (many) more charging stations, the charging station itself must also be more accessible. This means that these posts should be easy to use. So just pay with a debit card instead of having to have four key fobs and apps for all the different posts. Not only should paying be easier, but also the provision of information about the associated costs. That is still quite unclear in some cases.

making EV more interesting

This package of measures should make it more interesting to drive electrically. Eventually, the incentives for electric driving, such as tax benefits, will expire. With more charging stations and more transparent costs, it should be interesting for people to make the step to electric. It removes the threshold.

Wouter is wearing a beautiful coat!

In the Netherlands we cannot imagine a piece that is 60 km without a charging station. Nevertheless, this measure is very interesting for the Dutch. Think of the ski holiday in Austria and tent holiday in the South of France. Then it is useful to know that you can easily and regularly charge your car on the road.

Through: General Journal

Read more? It is best to avoid these countries with your electric car!

This article Enormous increase in charging stations in EU countries appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Huge #increase #charging #stations #countries