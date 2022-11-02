A Dutchman was arrested in Italy last weekend for organizing a huge illegal rave party with thirteen others. Hundreds of officers were involved in the eviction of the three-day party and more than 150,000 euros worth of audio equipment was seized. The new Italian government reacted furiously and swiftly introduced a new law that would put organizers of illegal parties now risking years of imprisonment.

#Huge #illegal #rave #Italy #horrified #Dutch #organizer #arrested