A Dutchman was arrested in Italy last weekend for organizing a huge illegal rave party with thirteen others. Hundreds of officers were involved in the eviction of the three-day party and more than 150,000 euros worth of audio equipment was seized. The new Italian government reacted furiously and swiftly introduced a new law that would put organizers of illegal parties now risking years of imprisonment.
