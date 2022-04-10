Through and

Migrant workers run enormous health risks due to the conditions in which they have to work in the Netherlands. The long working days, high production pressure, low income, precarious living conditions and physically demanding work result in physical and mental health problems. That concludes the national expertise center for health differences Pharos in a report that will be published on Monday. The researchers based their findings on a survey of 260 migrant workers and spoke intensively with ten of them. They also spoke to eighteen professionals from the care and social domain.

Workers from Eastern Europe often arrive in the Netherlands in good health, the researchers conclude. But the conditions in which they have to work and live in the Netherlands lead to major problems. “We suspected in advance that there were abuses, but we did not know that the impact on health was so great and severe,” says researcher Inge Goorts of Pharos. “People are working themselves out.”

The research shows that the long working days leave the labor migrants exhausted and that there is no time for social contact and relaxation after work. They have no time to exercise and earn too little to buy healthy products. When they become ill, they often continue to work for fear of losing their job or of being pressured by their employer to continue working. Many migrant workers are also insured through an employment agency, which will lapse if they lose their job. For that reason, if they are unemployed, they rarely go to a general practitioner, dentist or dental hygienist, exacerbating possible health problems.

And, say the researchers, migrant workers often have a poor information position. They don’t speak Dutch, but sometimes they don’t speak English either. For example, there is insufficient knowledge of what is reimbursed by the insurance, so that they postpone seeking help for fear of high costs. There is also little knowledge of the options for help for mental problems, and shame means that migrant workers are much less likely to seek psychological help than the Dutch.

Roemer does not go far enough

Former SP leader Emile Roemer published a report in 2020 with fifty recommendations to improve the position of labor migrants. But these do not go far enough to nullify the health risks, the researchers conclude. Occupational health care at employment agencies must be better regulated, there must be information for labor migrants in the field of health and care providers must be better informed about the rules concerning the uninsured. In addition, according to the researchers, more use should be made of interpreters.