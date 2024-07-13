Home page World

From: Michelle Brey, Julian Mayr

Press Split

The weather is also going crazy in Italy. Several regions are affected by heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lake Como has overflowed its banks.

Milan – Germany is not the only country affected by severe storms. Tornado over a small town Italian regions are also struggling with the consequences of the storms of the past few days (11/12 July). Giant hailstones, floods and strong winds are the causes of considerable damage and traffic disruptions.

Severe damage caused by storms in Italy: hailstones as big as billiard balls, mudslides and floods View photo gallery

Hailstones “as big as billiard balls” – Lombardy affected by storms

A heavy hailstorm – according to the Italian agency Ansa It lasted only a few minutes – it occurred in Milan. “There were pieces as big as billiard balls,” the report said. They damaged roofs, cars and windows. In the Piedmont region, landslides occurred, it continues. Fallen trees affected road and rail traffic. In Trentino, according to Ansa 250 storm-related emergency calls were received.

The heavy rain also led to flooding in Como. Lake Como partially overflowed its banks, as the Italian newspaper The Republic reported. This led to road closures. Large amounts of rubble and branches also ended up in the lake, as can be seen in photos. According to the report, the water near the shore was still very polluted on Saturday morning. In some places, no water was visible because of all the branches.

Severe storms raged in Italy. © Screenshot Facebook/Luca Zaia

Video from Veneto shows storm – tree falls over

The force with which the storms swept across the regions is clearly shown in a video on Facebook It was shared by Luca Zaia, the president of the Veneto region, which was also affected by severe storms. It shows heavy rain and gusts of wind, a car that is sideways on a road and apparently can no longer move forward. Shortly afterwards, a tree falls over. The scenes were filmed from a car. As a picture on Facebook also shows, a landslide occurred in Val di Zoldo – a valley in the Dolomites.

According to meteorologist Mattia Gussoni Serra Corriere explained that the extreme weather conditions were due, among other things, to a so-called supercell. One such cell also caused weather chaos in Bavaria.

Severe storms also in South Tyrol – mudslide hits hotel

The storms caused considerable damage in the affected Italian regions. Streets were flooded, buildings damaged and traffic was disrupted. The rescue services were in constant use to repair the damage and help people in need. Things also got tricky in South Tyrol. In the Eisack Valley, so Ansaseveral houses were flooded. A mudslide also hit a hotel. The storms were not limited to South Tyrol – Tyrol was also affected.(mbr)