Fun with Funda. Another one has been found: a huge garage that is for sale.

Nothing more fun than looking inside other houses. To get some inspiration, or to just have a peek. For us car enthusiasts it helps if we see some nice cars in a good garage. Well, that is now the case with this building in Haarlem.

Huge garage for sale

Parking is scarce these days. Just think about parking your car in a decent way in a busy city center. Especially if you live there, the frustration can run high. The solution is then to buy a garage. That is now possible in Haarlem, there is a very nice garage for sale.

What strikes us is that you enter a large room through a fairly narrow entrance. We are welcomed by, among other things, a classic Mini and an old Ford Mustang. The current owner is therefore a fan of classics, especially Fords. We can appreciate that.

The room was probably used as a hobby room. Enough space for that, because the total area is around 300m2. The building was completely renovated in 1995. It is therefore equipped with modern (construction) techniques: including a liquid-tight double-reinforced concrete floor, insulated roof and steel supporting structures.

Good stay

The complex is furnished as business space. So you can also start a business there. Handy is that there is a separate office, shower, kitchen and toilet. Looking at the pictures like that, eight, maybe ten, cars could easily fit in it. Ideal as storage for your cars. In fact, I’d turn it into a mancave. But yes, who am I? I don’t have six tons lying around for a garage.

Oh yes, if desired you can also buy the upstairs apartment. It is owned by the same owner. You can dream further Funda.

Thanks to Ruud for the tip.

