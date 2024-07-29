Home page World

From: Celine Gomez

A marketing idea for a swimming pool in the Tyrolean town of Grins has gone viral. The town has not yet felt any negative effects from the mega hype.

Grins – The Como Shambhala Estate in Bali or the swimming pool in Marina Sands in Singapore? The competition for the title of “the most beautiful swimming pool in the world” is fierce. But the most beautiful swimming pool in the world is in the Austrian town of Grins. At least that is what Grins-born cabaret artist Gabriel Castañeda claims, according to the Tyrolean daily newspaper for several years, after which the swimming pool adopted the title on social media with a wink.

A clever idea, because if you google the most beautiful swimming pool, you will find Grins. Such a daring marketing measure might also have helped the Olympiabad Seefeld, which had to close last year.

“Hello, is this the most beautiful swimming pool in the world?” Marketing gimmick has sparked hype

The mayor of Grins Franz Benedikt shares the Tyrolean daily newspaper that the campaign had set something going. “Hello, is that the most beautiful swimming pool in the world?” The phones in the local council were ringing off the hook. The mayor even reported on an applicant who wanted to start working as a lifeguard in the most beautiful swimming pool in the world, but didn’t even know where Grins was.

However, the campaign has now aroused interest not only among individual visitors. Various television and radio stations have already contacted them. Even the cabaret artist Castañeda admits that he did not expect so much reaction.

However, the cabaret artist did not receive anything for the advertising, as he himself stresses. It was more of a spontaneous idea to give the swimming pool in his town such a high title. He is regularly asked whether his statements are really true or far-fetched. “For me it is the most beautiful swimming pool, but ultimately beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” he tells the Tyrolean daily newspaper.

“If the swimming pool is overcrowded in the future, everyone will hate me for all eternity”

There are some marketing measures that are a complete success, such as the videos of a traditional bakery near Rosenheim. However, the hype could also backfire. Castañeda is also afraid of the negative effects: “If the swimming pool is overcrowded in the future, everyone will hate me for all eternity.”

Mayor Benedikt is optimistic about the rush. He believes that some people will be curious, but that the number of visitors will be limited. Tyrol is currently fighting against a real “clearance sale” by buyers who want to buy farms en masse. (cg)