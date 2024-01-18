The strawberry, blackberry and raspberry fields of the Pajaro Valley stretch about 15 kilometers along the coast of Monterey Bay, California. The valley's 30,000 acres of farmland are also filled with emerald lettuces, Brussels sprouts and kale, which generate approximately $1 billion each year.

Abundance is not cheap.

While farmers elsewhere have irrigated their crops by freely pumping groundwater beneath their land, Farmers in Pájaro must pay high rates for irrigation water — making it one of the most expensive places to grow food in the United States., if not in the world. The cost: up to $400 per acre-foot, a measure equivalent to the water covering an acre, one foot deep (about two-fifths of a hectare, 30 centimeters deep). The fees generate $12 million annually, which is used to recycle, restore and conserve the region's groundwater.

The system — essentially a water tax — was born from a berry-growing disaster about 40 years ago. Today, as the U.S. faces a growing crisis of declining groundwater stemming from climate change, agricultural over-extraction and other problems, some experts say the Pajaro Valley is a case study in how to save it.

“What they are doing is cutting-edge,” said Felicia Marcus, a fellow at the Water in the West Program at Stanford University in California.

Although some other regions have imposed similar fees, the Pajaro Valley has been one of the most aggressive and effective. Experts from as far away as China and Egypt come to study the system. But replicating it in other places would face great challenges. “People don't like taxes,” said Nicholas Brozovic, an agricultural economist at the University of Nebraska. “There is no mystery about it.”

One reason experts see El Pájaro as a model: despite the high price of water, agriculture in the region is thriving. It is the headquarters of important brands, including Driscoll's, the largest supplier of berries in the world.

“Water can't be free anywhere, because you can't operate a sustainable water supply without putting a price on it,” said Soren Bjorn, CEO of Driscoll's.

However, if the Pajaro Valley experiment were replicated, it could result in higher prices in grocery stores while forcing farmers to abandon low-cost staple crops needed for animal feed and other purposes. like textiles.

“There is a strong public policy argument for pricing groundwater,” said Louis Preonas, an agricultural economist at the University of Maryland. “It would probably raise food prices. But the alternative is to run out of water.”

In the 1980s, Pajaro Valley growers excessively pumped coastal groundwater, and salt water from the Pacific Ocean seeped beneath their fields through the roots of berry crops.

“You could see the yellow leaves, the discoloration, the stunted growth,” said Dick Peixoto, whose family has farmed here since the 1920s.

Facing an economic disaster, Peixoto and other farmers formed the Pajaro Valley Water Management Agency to preserve groundwater and prevent the state from taking control.

The agency's first project was to install meters to measure how much groundwater producers were using. In 1993, he began charging farmers $30 per acre-foot.

In the years that followed, the agency built a $6 million project to capture and divert excess rainwater from a stream near the ocean and pump it to a storage basin, where it filters into underground wells and is used for irrigation. . Next came a $20 million water recycling plant, which cleans approximately 19 million liters of wastewater each day and sends it through a network of pipes to agricultural fields. Now the agency is building an $80 million system to capture and store more rainwater for irrigation.

Part of the cost of the projects has been covered by federal grants and loans, and the rest by the groundwater pricing system, said Brian Lockwood, the agency's CEO.

As the agency's ambitions grew, so did the price of water. It is projected to reach $500 per acre-foot by 2025.

In the early years, farmers resisted tariff increases. “The price thing was really difficult, when water used to be free,” said Thomas Broz, who farms about 30 hectares in Pájaro.

A group of producers even challenged the agency in court and managed to lower prices for a few years, forcing the agency to refund about $12 million to farmers between 2008 and 2011.

But from 2012 to 2017, California was hit by its worst drought in recorded history, devastating the rural economy. Producers across the state reached an agreement with the state to drastically restrict water use.

In the Pajaro Valley, water became more expensive, but it continued to flow. Many Pájaro farmers invested in precision irrigation technology to distribute carefully measured water exactly where it was needed.

In the midst of the drought, Jerry Brown, then-Governor of California, signed a law requiring each part of the state to design a plan to conserve groundwater. Suddenly, Pajaro Valley became a model.

“Now we are seen as these pioneers who showed the way,” Lockwood said.

“Water cannot be free anywhere, because you cannot operate a sustainable water supply without putting a price on it.”

SOREN BJORN

CEO of Driscoll's, the world's largest supplier of berries

By: CORAL DAVENPORT

The New York Times