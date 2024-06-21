Fire in Türkiye, a rural area in the south-east of the country is still burning. Five people died and 44 were injured, ten of them seriously

Five people died and 44 others were injured, ten of them seriously, due to a large fire that broke out in a rural area between the district of Mardin is that of Diyarbakirin the southeast of Türkiye. The Turkish Interior Minister declared this on ‘X’ Fahrettin Koca explaining that 35 ambulances and 7 fire brigade teams were sent to the scene.

“I pray for God’s mercy for those who lost their lives and offer my condolences to the injured,” the minister said. The Turkish media explained that the fire is still ongoing and has spread to residential areas due to the wind. Firefighters are busy trying to put out the flames.