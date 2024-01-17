UpdateDEN BOSCH – A major fire broke out in a parking garage under an apartment complex on Velderwoude in Den Bosch on Wednesday morning. The fire started after a car drove through a wall in the garage. The entire complex with 86 homes has been evacuated. The residents are received at the Beverspijken police station.
Ruud Smolders, René van der Lee
Latest update:
10:36
