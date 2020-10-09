The news of a fire in a multi-story building in the city of Ulsan, South Korea, has been reported on Thursday night. According to media reports, 49 people have been injured in this fire in Ulsan city. The building that has caught fire is of 33 floors. The fire here started around 11:30 pm, after which fire fighters are engaged in rescue operations here.According to reports, there was a fire on the 12th floor of this building around 11 pm. Shortly, many more floors of the building also fell into its grip. Local authorities have rescued people from a total of 136 houses in the building.

News of 49 people injured

It is being told that a total of 49 people have been injured after the fire. The building has also suffered significant damage due to fire. Fire fighters have been deployed for rescue operations in the area. In addition helicopters have also been installed to monitor the entire operation.