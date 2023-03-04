The English coastal county of Kent deployed three rescue boats in the English Channel, and a French tug was deployed on Friday evening, after a ferry carrying about two hundred people caught fire.

Britain’s Royal Coast Guard said it had received a report of a fire in the engine room of the Isle of Innisfree ferry just after 0530pm local time (1730GMT). The company operating the ferry, “Irish Ferries”, stated that all 94 passengers and 89 crew members were safe and that no injuries were recorded.

The British news agency (BE Media) quoted the English Coast Guard as saying that the ferry was in the middle of its journey from the English port of Dover to the French port of Calais when the fire broke out, which was immediately extinguished.