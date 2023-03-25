Unseasonable fire is “further proof of the climate emergency that humanity is experiencing”, says Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez

A wildfire of great proportions hits the region of Valencia, Spain. Spanish authorities said on Friday (25.Mar.2023) that the flames have already devastated 4,000 hectares of land and are still out of control.

The fire forced the evacuation of around 1,500 residents from 8 communities. An effective of 500 firefighterswith the support of planes and helicopters, worked overnight to stop the advance of the flames.

According to the Minister of Justice and Interior, Gabriela Bravo, the fire is in a phase “criticism” and is gaining strength. Efforts on the night of Thursday (24.mar) were concentrated on creating a dam on the highways, preventing the flames from spreading further.

Bravo also stated that the Civil Guard is investigating “different hypotheses” about the origin of the fire, as well as whether it existed “some human action” from behind.

From Brussels, the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, told journalists that “these fires, in months so premature, are still further proof of the climate emergency that humanity is experiencing”. The politician spoke ofput all resources within reach” of the firefighting teams.

Fires are common in the region during the European summer, from June to September. The 2022/2023 winter was particularly dry, reducing soil moisture and favoring fire.

Second European Commission dataLast year, 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares of land in Spain. It is estimated that the drier and hotter spring weather further increases the incidence of fires.