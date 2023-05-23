a big fire registered in one refinery Tuesday morning in Wynnewood, authorities said.

Teams are responding to the fire It’s near Highway 77 and 17A, which is east of Interstate 35, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office told KOCO 5.

shared images of fire shows a large column of smoke coming from a refinery just north of the intersection.

The sheriff’s office has deputies heading to the scene. The sheriff said EMS is treating two people for reported injuries, but their conditions are unknown.