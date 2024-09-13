Those fleeing the fighting told harrowing stories of the devastation in the city. Ahmed Ishaq, who miraculously managed to escape the city hours after renewed fighting on Friday morning, said: “Most of the neighborhoods have turned into ghost towns, while neighborhoods near the main market and the army headquarters have been subjected to unbearable hell, with residents facing great difficulties in escaping to safe areas.”

Ishaq told Sky News Arabia: “The smell of death is everywhere… nothing is louder than the sound of bullets and explosions that have affected large parts of the city.”

In the same context, Aisha Abkar points out that “children and the elderly are living in extremely tragic conditions due to the closure of markets and the lack of access to food and drinking water.”

She told Sky News Arabia: “I managed to get out east with my children and a number of women and men, but the scenes we saw were horrific… dozens of bodies lying in the streets, some in military uniforms and some in civilian clothes, and among them were children and women, but the number of soldiers is very large.”

Violent clashes have been renewed in the city since Thursday morning, amid conflicting reports about the situation on the ground.

The army said it had repelled a “major attack” by the Rapid Support Forces, inflicting heavy casualties and equipment losses. But on the other hand, the Rapid Support Forces, via their platforms, confirmed their control over strategic areas and most of the neighborhoods and strongholds near the Sixth Division Command – the largest military headquarters of the army in Darfur, indicating that they had imposed a tight siege on the remaining areas of the city.

Both sides are using heavy weapons, drones and intensive aerial bombardment, which has caused great destruction to hospitals, public facilities and residential neighbourhoods.

