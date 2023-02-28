Finally, a huge disadvantage of the electric car is no longer there.

It is striking that among the car geeks there is sometimes quite a clash between the EV supporters and the inveterate petrol drinkers. The disadvantages of both concepts are then mentioned in the comment section as if they were facts. Of course, the hard truth is a bit more nuanced. Both concepts have their advantages and disadvantages.

And as Wouter showed yesterday with the driving test of the Tesla Model S Plaid, you can certainly have fun with an electric car. And no, not just in a straight line.

In fact, our gray wise presenter made a surprising amount of turns with the car that initially seemed to be a one-trick pony. Anyway, there is another disadvantage of an EV and that is the design. Because of the range, an electric car is not as beautiful as it can be.

Look, this is the concept from 2018

E-tron GT

Just look at the Audi e-tron GT. The concept version of that car was stunning. In reality, the proportions were just right. Finally an Audi with the front wheels a bit further forward (small front overhang). Entirely right. But yes, as is often the case with the translation from concept to production model, something is lost.

That beautiful broad bottom was seriously slimmed down. The car also became narrower at the front. This was done for less resistance and therefore to gain a few kilometers of range. That is understandable, but a shame. The e-tron GT is still beautiful, but not as beautiful as it could have been.

The production model is still cool, but significantly slimmer

Fortunately, Prior Design is there with a solution. They have tackled the disadvantage of the EV hard. The body kit specialist from Dinslaken has now looked at the Audi e-tron GT.

We immediately understand that for the stylish people among us, this is way too much of a good thing. But we want to point out in this case are the proportions. They’re finally right again!

Huge disadvantage EV tackled hard

In many cases, people work with a body kit as follows: you replace the front bumper, side skirts, rear bumper and spoiler and Karl is done. But that doesn’t always increase presence.

This kit from Prior Design for the Audi e-tron GT provides extra width. Finally! There are wheel arch extensions at the front and rear. Now that is never as nice as flared wheel arches, it does help.

What you should pay attention to is that you adjust the ride height and wheels accordingly. Otherwise you get a car like the Peugeot 406 Taxi from Taxi 2. Never skip leg day, say. They have thought of that at Prior Design. In this case they have opted for 23-inch concave rims in a multi-spoke design and the e-tron GT seems to be considerably lower.

At the moment it is still a concept, but we hope that this kit will be more or less taken into production. We don’t really need the red lip, but if that’s the only thing you won’t hear us complaining about. Now that this disadvantage of the EV has been tackled hard, we only wonder how much range this will cost. Oh, and how much money.

Read more? These 10 new Audi models are coming soon!

This article Enormous disadvantage of electric car tackled hard appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Huge #disadvantage #electric #car #tackled #hard