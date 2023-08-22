We are very curious how it is possible that there are huge differences in used prices per province.

It is known that the location matters in terms of price for an occasion. That has always been the case. small city cars are always relatively expensive in urban areas. If you used to browse through the AutoTrader you could always see that perfectly.

But nowadays everything is online and price shouldn’t matter that much, right? Nowadays you can indicate exactly what kind of car you are looking for and then put the order by price and tadaa: the cheapest is at the top.

Huge differences in used car prices

But apparently it still matters where a car is. Not only that, there are really huge differences in used prices per province. You will find the cheapest cars in Drenthe. There, cars cost an average of 14,137 euros. Cars are on average the most expensive in Overijssel: they cost 24,256 euros there.

In the past month, the average used car price increased by 1.6%. This does not mean that the rising second-hand prices will come to an end for the time being. Compared to July 2022, they have increased by 20.8% (!).

Table!

Position Province Average price 1 Overijssel €24,256 2 Limburg €24,019 3 North Holland €22,893 4 North Brabant €22,791 5 South Holland €22,214 6 Zealand €21,855 7 Utrecht €21,233 8 Flevoland €21,100 9 Gelderland €20,797 10 Friesland €18,307 11 Groningen €16,507 12 Drenthe €14,137

Of course you also think what we think: in Drenthe, less beautiful cars are sold compared to Overijssel. But according to marketplace Automotive Ambassador Paul de Vries, the price difference can also be seen with identical cars.

If you look at a BMW 3 Series station wagon (nice car!) with a petrol engine (that’s a pity) between 2016 and 2019, the prices can sometimes be 5,000 euros apart. 5 grand! That’s a lot of money. In Zeeland, such a car is offered for 5,000 euros more than in Overijssel. That can also be due to the equipment level, so the comparison is not entirely good. However, it certainly pays to look further outside the province.

