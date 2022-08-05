The Director of the Early Childhood Department at the Sharjah Education Council, Maryam Jaber Al Shamsi, confirmed that registration in government nurseries witnessed a huge turnout with the opening of registration recently. Registration requirements include that one of the parents is a citizen, and that the mother is a worker, and priority is given to workers in the Government of Sharjah.

Al-Shamsi said via “Direct Line” that government nurseries are experiencing great pressure, especially the nurseries of Al-Rahmaniya and Al-Falah.

She confirmed the opening of the Al-Seouf nursery soon to provide vacancies for those wishing to register their children.

The Sharjah Education Council has set the approved fees for the compulsory semesters, the first semester (September, October, November) at 2,400 dirhams, to be paid in the first week of September, and the second semester (January, February, March) with a fee of 2,400 dirhams to be paid in the first week From January, and the third semester (April, May, June) at 2,400 dirhams to be paid in the first week of April.

He also specified the fees for optional semesters, which are: the winter semester (December) at 1000 dirhams to be paid in the last week of November, and the summer semester (July, August) at 1000 dirhams per month to be paid in the last week of both June and July.