Curiosity among bathers. Here are speculations about what it could be.

A great curiosity has been unleashed behind the discovery found on an Australian beach. Some bathers have found a huge cylindrical object and have not been able to understand what it was.

The discovery took place on a beach at Green Head250 kilometers north of Perth, in Australia. The bathers immediately called the police who arrived at the scene but fenced off the area before taking him away with the help of a mechanical means to continue the investigation.

Initially even the police could not figure out what it was. The object was really huge and with a cylindrical shape. The most varied hypotheses have begun to be made. Some have speculated that it was a piece of an engine airplanewho even spoke of something alien with some parts that resembled a spaceship.

In a series of posts about Twitter On Monday afternoon, the Australian Space Agency said it had helped police to identify the object.

It could be a piece of a foreign space launch vehicle. “The object may have come from a foreign space launch vehicle. We are working with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information.” – reads the post published on social media.

She is also an expert in space archeology of this opinion. Alice Gorman in fact believes that the object found on the Australian beach is a fuel cylinder from the third stage of the Indian rocket “Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle“.

Further investigations are currently being carried out to understand the exact nature of the object found on the beach Australia and soon the certainty could arrive. Luckily the fall occurred at a time when the beach was deserted and did not cause any problems for the swimmers.