Funeral directors have been much busier than usual for months, without a clear explanation for this. “We are in fifth gear, this is no longer a sprint, this is a marathon,” says Martijn van de Koolwijk of DELA, the largest funeral provider in the Netherlands.

DELA normally receives about 100 to 120 reports of death every day. “Lately we have often been at the top of that range or above. This has been going on for several months, it will last for a long time,” says Van de Koolwijk.

He has no explanation for the higher number of deaths. In addition, funeral directors have no insight into causes of death for privacy reasons. According to the DELA spokesperson, the funeral directors can still handle the crowds: “It is not the case that we do not meet legal deadlines by definition”. This is the period within which the funeral must have taken place after the death.

DELA provides more than 30,000 funerals a year at forty locations across the country.

Money

Funeral director Monuta also says he is ‘quite busy’. A spokeswoman emphasizes that the company can handle this well. “We see that there is a lot of pressure at the moment. What we have also seen is that normally in the summer it became more of a dip in the number of deaths and that this summer it remained somewhat the same. So we were a bit busier in the summer.” See also LIVE Formula 1 | Rain in Japan: Max Verstappen has prolongation world title from pole in his own hands

According to the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS), more people have been dying than expected for months. In October, for example, the so-called excess mortality was 16 percent. In total, almost 1,800 people died more than expected, 1,000 of whom were vulnerable people, such as residents of nursing homes or care institutions for people with disabilities. The statistics office cannot give the cause of the extra mortality.

This could be unregistered corona deaths, an increased risk of mortality for a longer period after the virus infection, but also deaths due to delayed care or due to extreme summer heat.

Corona

It is already the second time in a short time that the high excess mortality has led to questions. The first time was during the corona pandemic of 2020 and 2021. The death rates were then higher than the number of official corona deaths from the RIVM. CBS and RIVM conducted research, but could not explain 3,500 of the more than 11,300 extra deaths in the last half of 2021. The House of Representatives was not satisfied with this. Partly at the initiative of Member of Parliament Pieter Omtzigt, a sounding board group was appointed to conduct independent research into excess mortality. See also Lebanese Information Minister resigns to ease conflict with Saudi Arabia

The problem, however, is that the sounding board group cannot access all data due to privacy regulations, the AD revealed in September. For example, corona test results from the GGD and vaccination data from RIVM are not made available for analysis and research by external parties. As a result, it is not possible to investigate whether vaccinations play a role, as some people think. “I don’t see much reason for that, but you should be able to research that,” said program leader and professor of transparency in healthcare Robert Verheij. “Now we can’t do that because a lot of data is not allowed to be shared.”

Impaired

In any case, Statistics Netherlands states that corona was the cause of death in 3.5 percent of deaths up to and including the second quarter of this year. However, the excess mortality in those months was higher than could be explained by the virus alone. CBS researcher Ruben van Gaalen said last month that another possible reason for the excess mortality in the second quarter could be that people who previously contracted corona and recovered were weakened and therefore later died of something else. See also The Ministry of Labor will change the rules for receiving pensions for two categories of Russians from July 1

Another explanation could be that people who would ‘normally’ have died in the winter, for example from an infection, then lived because they protected themselves extra because of the pandemic. They may have died later. According to Van Gaalen, this hypothesis is difficult to prove, but “it is a pattern that we recognize from large epidemics”.

Peel off

All in all, it remains a guess as to the exact causes, says Professor of Transparency in Healthcare Robert Verheij. “Is it mainly due to delayed care, in which age groups does mortality play the most? Are they mainly people with underlying medical problems?” says Verhey. “Only when we have more information can we peel back and take a closer look at what the trends are.”