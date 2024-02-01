Home page World

Because it was too warm, the snow slipped on the “Black Wall” ski slope. There is now a huge gap on the steepest descent in Switzerland.

Col du Pillon – Imagine you are skiing down the steepest ski slope in Switzerland and suddenly a huge gap opens up in front of you. Something similar could have happened on the so-called “Black Wall” slope. Luckily the run was able to be closed in time.

Huge crack in the “Black Wall”: Switzerland’s steepest ski slope collapsed

Glacier3000's official Facebook page states: “Unfortunately, we had to temporarily close the 'Black Wall' due to a crack on the slope.” The cause? Temperatures that were too high caused the layer of snow to slide – despite leveling. “The recent rise in temperature has made the packed snow layer unstable on the already warm and slippery ground,” it says.

Even the slope manager can't believe it. He has “never experienced anything like this in his 30 years of work.” Pictures of the ski area show a large, deep crack through the snow with the ground coming out from underneath.

Danger of slope cracks regardless of steep descent

Pierre Huguenin, head of the Valais branch of the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research, explained in Le Nouvelliste, how the crack happened: In November 2023, the first major snow fell on relatively warm ground. This acted like insulation, the floor didn't cool down. Then came a lot of rain in December, which softened the snow cover. This meant that the snow on the warm ground could no longer freeze and a wet, heavy layer of snow formed below the surface. This means there is a high risk of cracks in the slope – regardless of how steep the descent is.

Slopes can only be reopened after the next snowfall

The excursion destination will remain closed until the danger has been averted and as long as the crack is still in the slope. “We are eagerly awaiting the return of winter and more snowfall so we can reopen the slopes,” says the Glacier3000 Facebook page. However, it may still be a while before the next snow falls: rain and relatively high temperatures are forecast in the ski area for the next few days.

