The images show nearly two decades of growth and contraction in the Toshka Lakes, which are a natural overflow to drain excess water behind the Aswan High Dam, in southern Egypt, according to the NASA Earthobservatory website.

The three photos were taken by the astronauts while they were on the International Space Station, but with different cameras and different focal lengths.

The Toshka Lakes are depressions in the desert, and are filled with the flood of waters emerging from Lake Nasser, the huge water reservoir with a length of 550 km.

The expansion and contraction of Toshka depends on the flow of water from the Nile.

According to the picture, the Toshka lakes were filled in 2002, after the Nile experienced years of severe floods.

In 2012, the lakes mostly dried up due to reduced flow from the Nile, and in 2017-2018 the lakes shrank on a larger scale, leaving only small patches in the western basins.

By 2019, the monsoon rains in Sudan and South Sudan were sufficient to raise the water level in Lake Nasser, which contributed to the filling of the eastern basin of Lakes Toshka.

In 2020, record-breaking floods occurred in Sudan, resulting in the highest water level ever recorded in Lake Nasser. Back in 2021, Sudanese floods approached record levels. The result was a rapid filling of the Toshka lakes.

A picture taken in November 2021 shows that there is more water than ever in the lakes, and new lakes have been formed in the depressions north and south of the Eastern Basin.

The area of ​​the original lakes has also expanded just over the levels seen in 2001, and the cultivated areas have expanded significantly since the first image.