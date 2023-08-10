Cairo (dpa)

Egyptian international star Mohamed Salah, Liverpool winger, is looking forward to playing the new season of the English Premier League football championship, which opens its activities “Friday” by meeting Burnley against its guest Manchester City, the defending champion in the last three seasons. Liverpool will start its matches in the next season of the English Premier League with a heavy-caliber confrontation against its host Chelsea, Salah’s former team, next Sunday at Stamford Bridge in the British capital, London.

The Egyptian football icon awaits many huge challenges during his career in the next season, whether with Liverpool or with his country’s national team, as he hopes to continue his hobby by winning collective and individual titles and breaking records, which he has been breaking during his busy career with the “round witch”.

In the following lines, we shed light on the most important challenges awaiting Mohamed Salah during the 2023-2024 season.

Mohamed Salah is looking forward to bringing back the sparkle to Liverpool again and leading the team to crown the Premier League title for the 20th time, which it lost in the last three seasons, in order to equal the record held by Manchester United, as the most winning team in the old and modern systems.

And Liverpool appeared poorly last season in the English Premier League, failing to be among the first four places in the ranking table of the ancient competition that qualifies for the Champions League, as it settled for fifth place, whose owner is participating in the European League Championship «Europa League».

Mohamed Salah hopes to lead Liverpool to regain the League Cup and FA Cup titles, which the “red” team lost last season. Liverpool won the League Cup for the ninth time in its history in the 2021-2022 season, before depositing the competition from the round of 16 the following season, with a 3-2 loss against Manchester City.

Liverpool also won the FA Cup for the eighth time in the season before last, but soon lost the title early in the fourth round of the 2022-2023 season, losing 1-2 to Brighton.

Mohamed Salah aspires to win the title of top scorer in the English Premier League in the new season for the fourth time in his career in British stadiums, after he lost the “Golden Boot” award last season, in favor of the Norwegian Erling Haaland, the young Manchester City star.

Salah ranked fourth in the tournament’s top scorer rankings last season, with 19 goals, 17 goals behind Halland, who was crowned the well-deserved top scorer. In the event that Salah wins the award in the new season, he will be crowned with it for the fourth time in his football career, equaling the record held by retired French star Thierry Henry, as the most player to win the title of top scorer in the English Premier League.

Salah, who won the top scorer award in the 2017-2018, 2018-2019 and 2021-2022 seasons, shares second place in the list of the most prestigious title players, with Harry Kane, Tottenham Hotspur star, and English football legend Alan Shearer, the tournament’s all-time top scorer.

Mohamed Salah is looking to lead Liverpool to crown the European League title for the fourth time in the history of the English club, in order to compensate the fans of the team, who were very disappointed by the absence from the Champions League.

Liverpool, who won the tournament in 1973, 1976 and 2001, under its old name “UEFA Cup”, is scheduled to start participating in the group stage of the competition on September 21, while the final match of the tournament will take place on May 22, 2024 at the “Aviva” stadium in the Irish capital, Dublin.

Rising to fourth place in the list of the best scorers in the history of the Liverpool team is one of the main goals that Salah is trying to achieve in the 2023-2024 season. Salah has 186 goals in 304 matches in all competitions that he played with the red team, who joined his ranks in June 2017. From Italian Rome. The Egyptian king, as Liverpool fans call him, is currently ranked fifth on the list of historic scorers for Liverpool, along with retired star Stephen Gerrard. It suffices for Salah to score only one goal next season to finish fifth, but he will need to score 42 goals in all tournaments next season, to equal Billy Liddell, who is currently fourth on the list.

Salah dreams of scoring 47 goals in one season in all competitions in the new season, that is, 3 more goals than he scored in his first season at Anfield Castle in the 2017-2018 season, and in this case Salah will equal the record of former Welsh star Ian Rush, Liverpool legend, who scored 47 A goal in the 1983-1984 season, in an amazing number that still holds up until now.

The opportunity seems ripe for Salah to be the most goal-making African player in the history of the English Premier League, especially after the departure of Algerian international star Riyad Mahrez from Manchester City, and his transfer to the Saudi Al-Ahly ranks during the current summer transfer period.

Mahrez currently tops the list with 61 assists, while Mohamed Salah comes in second place with 59 assists, needing only 3 goals in the tournament in order to break the record, which seems within reach of the Egyptian pharaoh during the new season.

Mohamed Salah aims to enter the top ten stars in the list of historical scorers for the English Premier League, where he currently occupies the fourteenth place, and Salah scored 139 goals in his career in the English Premier League, by two goals with Chelsea, who played in his ranks from January 2014 to January 2015, And 137 goals with Liverpool.

The player, nicknamed Ferrari, is only 11 goals behind retired English striker Michael Owen, who is currently ranked tenth in the list, noting that Salah is the historical top scorer for African players in the tournament, as he is 28 goals ahead of his closest pursuer, Senegalese Sadio Mane, his former colleague in Liverpool, He recently joined the ranks of the Saudi victory from Bayern Munich.

Mohamed Salah dreams of winning the Player of the Year award in England, presented annually by the Professional Players Association, for the third time in his sports career. Salah previously won the most important award at the level of players in England during the 2017-2018 season, during which he performed an amazing performance that witnessed the breaking of many records, as well as in the 2021-2022 season, and Salah is one of 7 players who won the award twice, while he is considered the only Arab and African player who He achieved this achievement on two occasions, after Mahrez won it only once, and if the captain of the Pharaohs team is crowned with the award, he will become the first player in the history of English football to receive it 3 times.

Mohamed Salah’s challenges in the new season will not be limited to his career with Liverpool only, but other tasks await him with the Egyptian national team. Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, 2024, and after he led the Egyptian national team to the final match in the African Nations in 2017 in Gabon and 2022 in Cameroon, Salah hopes that luck will smile at him during the next edition by winning the cup for the first time in his career with the team.

The Egyptian national team officially reserved its seat in the tournament, which holds the record as the most winning team, before playing its last qualifier match against Ethiopia next September, as it awaits the group stage draw in the finals, which will be held on October 12.

Mohamed Salah aims to lead the Egyptian national team to achieve a great start in the start of his career in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The World Cup qualifiers will start this year, as the first and second rounds will take place from 13 to 21 November next.

The draw for the qualifiers, which took place last month, dropped the Egyptian national team, which is looking forward to ascending to the World Cup for the fourth time, in the first group, accompanied by the teams of Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Sierra Leone, Ethiopia and Djibouti, and the African qualifiers continue until 2025, as the team of Portuguese coach Roy Vittoria looks forward to topping the group. He postponed qualifying directly for the World Cup after the 1934 and 1990 editions in Italy and 2018 in Russia.