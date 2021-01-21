Italian Coast Guard divers have discovered a giant whale carcass off the coast of Sorrento. The team transported the animal to the port of Naples.

The found whale carcass is 23.5 meters long and weighs almost 70 tons.

Experts and marine biologists are studying the cause of the whale’s death.

The carcass was transported from Sorrento to the port of Naples.

Sorrento / Italy – It’s a shocking sight to see divers in front of the italian coast Sorrento to have to do. You find a huge and lifeless one Whale carcass in the Mediterranean Sea. It is “probably one of the largest” dead whales that have ever been found in the Mediterranean, says the Italian coast guard.

Whale cadavar discovered on southern Italian coast: Experts make terrible discovery

According to experts and marine biologists, the killer of the whale could be a viral disease. The whale is 23.5 meters long and weighs around 70 tons. In mid-January, a whale had already been observed that repeatedly swam against the quay walls and was seriously injured, like Bild.de reported. But the whale disappeared, retreated again into the depths of the sea. Coast Guard divers went in search of the injured whale – and now they made a terrible discovery. Because instead of the injured whale, they find a dead female fin whale.

A whale kandavar was discovered off the coast of southern Italy © Vincenzo Noletto / imago images / Pacific Press Agency

Rosalba Giugn, from the organization “Marevivo“, Gives the Italian online portal”Positano News“An interview on this dramatic incident. “It’s an inexplicable puzzle,” he admits. The whale carcass that was found is even larger than the one that swam against the quay walls in mid-January. “This suggests that they are two different whales“, Says Giuhn. The terrible guess: it could be that the child of the dead whale mother is still nearby. “If that’s true, it would be heartbreaking“, Says Giugn.

The team transported the whale carcass from Sorrento in the port of Naples: “It was almost impossible to find a place where we could transport him. We were desperate, but we found a solution and brought him to port. ”Marine biologists and experts are now examining the whale, wanting to finally find out the cause of death. “It is the third whale to die in our place,” says Rosala Giugn.

List of rubric lists: © Salvatore Laporta / imago images / Independent Photo Agency Int.