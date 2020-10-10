Highlights: A giant butterfly has been seen near the crash site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant of Ukraine

One of the most dangerous places in the world, a giant butterfly has been seen near the crash of Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine. The wings of this string are so big that it looks like a bird in view. He is seen inside the special zone of the Chernobyl plant. It has been identified by scientists from the Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

These scientists have shared the picture of this butterfly on the Reserve’s Facebook page. Scientists from the Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve report that it is not the result of a butterfly mutation but a special and rare species of butterfly found here. It is known as Catocala fraxini. The wings of this beautiful butterfly are blue.

Butterfly kept inside threatened species in Ukraine

The reserve said in its statement, ‘This butterfly has been kept inside threatened species in Ukraine. Katocla fraxini is one of the largest butterflies found in Ukraine and Europe. The forward wings of this plane can be 45 mm and the wingspan during flight can be up to 110 mm. This butterfly looks pleasant during flight. The fans inside it are active at night which are blue in color. These wings look very beautiful in the light at night. When the rain stops, we will take this triti to her most favorite poplar tree. ‘



Explain that the special zone of Chernobyl plant was created in the year 1986 after a severe accident at the power plant. It is considered to be the worst accident ever in the history of the world. In this, about 100 people were killed instantly and in subsequent years thousands of people were killed due to radiation. In the year 2016, the Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve was established to save the special flora and plants of the region. Also, the effect of radioactive radiation can be assessed here.