The Hope mission, in the United Arab Emirates, will aim to study the Martian weather. (YOUTUBE SCREENSHOTS)

This is a great first for an Arab country, the United Arab Emirates launched the first Arab interplanetary mission. The Hope probe, which took off in July, is due to enter orbit around Mars on Tuesday, February 9. This unmanned spacecraft is to provide meteorological information on the Red Planet.

The United Arab Emirates have gone out of their way to recall the historical importance of this moment, which also marks the 50th anniversary of their founding and suddenly, nothing is left to chance, starting with communication via numerous videos of announcement of the day.

24 hours setting us apart from the historical moment that will turn our dream into destiny. The long-awaited journey has come to a near end. After 7 months since launching the Probe, Hope’s speed will slow down to be captured by Mars’ gravity!#ArabsToMars #HopeProbe pic.twitter.com/Shdw6Qhrex – Hope Mars Mission (@HopeMarsMission) February 8, 2021

“Impossible is possible” is the slogan attributed to this mission by the Emirati space agency, headed by a 34-year-old woman. And it is true that in terms of space conquest, many things seem possible for this State ready to put in imposing financial means to become a nation recognized in this matter. “It’s been ten years or so that we have had the impression that they are in a bit of a forced march in this area, with an acceleration since the creation of their space agency in 2014 “, relates Florence Sborowsky, research fellow at the Foundation for Strategic Research.

“For comparison, the Cnes budget in France for 2020 is 2.7 billion, of which a little over one billion for their contribution to the European Space Agency.“, specifies the researcher. With so much money available, the Emirates therefore had no problem financing this Hope mission to Mars which costs around 200 million euros but which is only the visible face of a promotion of space in the country.

“There is a tremendous amount of pride and prestige associated with the space program in the United Arab Emirates., Explain Florence Sborowsky. But they are now in a very pragmatic approach where they want at all costs to train the Emiratis in space. So, they work with a lot of foreign partners. They have signed agreements with all the major space agencies. They develop a lot of student programs in the Emirates and they also send their staff to train abroad. ” As proof of this collaborative work, the Hope mission was developed largely with the support of the American University of Boulder, Colorado, and sent into space by a Japanese rocket.

Having left to study the Martian weather, the Hope mission will make it possible to have “a new point of view on Mars“, indicates François Forget, planetologist, research director at CNRS and member of the scientific team of the mission.”The instruments themselves are not very original. On the other hand, what allows to have a new point of view on Mars, it is a particular orbit. They will put themselves at a distance from Mars and take images – which will be magnificent, by the way – of the globe of the planet Mars in its entirety. ” From a scientific point of view, this orbit allows “to have a simultaneous vision of the whole planet Mars, Explain Francois Forget. It is a point of view that we have never had. It will allow us to solve a lot of scientific puzzles“.

Before starting his research, scheduled for two years, Hope must successfully put it into orbit, a very complicated operation because the probe must be strongly slowed down and a lot of energy expended. It is Tuesday February 9, around 5:10 pm that we will know if the operation is successful.

This probe also opens the way to other missions expected during the month of February. The Chinese Tianwen 1 mission, which will first revolve around Mars before launching a mobile robot on the planet in the spring, is also expected in the following days. Then, the American Mars2020 mission should attempt on February 18 to directly land its Perseverance robot on Mars, a machine weighing more than one ton.

Space agencies have, in fact, taken advantage of a favorable launch window in the summer of 2020 to go to Mars and this is why several missions are approaching the red planet in early February 2021.