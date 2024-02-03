Home page World

From: Victoria Krumbeck

After several rockfalls occurred in Tyrol, a boulder also came loose in Switzerland. The rubble landed next to a highway.

La Veyre – A huge boulder fell from a mountain in Switzerland on Friday (February 2). The boulder came to rest near La Veyre above Lake Geneva directly on a bridge over which the A9 motorway runs. The rock probably rolled down due to the climatic conditions. There was also a rockfall in South Tyrol on the same day.

Switzerland: Huge boulder rolls towards the A9 motorway

A total of around 100 cubic meters of rubble and rock fell into the depths, the police announced on Friday. No one was injured, but a road and a path were blocked. The boulder also damaged the A9 motorway bridge in La Veyre. According to a police spokeswoman, two houses could no longer be reached.

According to the Swiss portal 20min.ch A geologist is said to have discovered a fault, which is why the rock came loose. “I have never seen a boulder of this size,” said a person responsible for the motorway area to the portal. “But in a region like Lavaux, erosion occurs naturally and on a large scale. Many locations would be monitored,” he added.

Rockfall in South and East Tyrol: boulders land on the Brenner motorway

The boulder fall is one of a series of boulder falls. On Monday evening (January 29th) there was a rock fall in South Tyrol near Bolzano. The rubble ended up on the Brenner motorway. Passing cars were also hit by the rocks. On Friday night there was another rockfall a few kilometers away. Between Klausen and Bozen the rubble came loose and this time hit a protective wall that had been built in the previous days to protect against further rock falls.

A mountain is also moving in East Tyrol. Medium-sized rockfalls are becoming increasingly noticeable in the municipality of Innervillgraten. The first residents have already been evacuated. (vk)