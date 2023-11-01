Osasuna lost to Betis 2-1, on Sunday in the game of matchday 11 of the EA Sports LaLiga.

“The Navarra team wanted to be the protagonist from the beginning, although they did not create clear scoring opportunities. Betis was not able to generate danger on the goal defended by Sergio Herrera“eitb.eus wrote.

And he added: “It seemed that the first half was going to end without goals, but that was not the case, since the home team took the lead on the scoreboard just before half-time. William Joseph He scored 1-0 in the 46th minute after beating Herrera with a shot from the center of I“sco”.

Problems

But before the crucial match, fans of both teams clashed near the stadium.

The EFE agency warned that the National Police iInvestigates a fight between Betis and Osasuna ultras recorded this Sunday in the vicinity of the stadium Benito Villamarinbefore the match between both teams, to clarify some events in which he intervened to dissolve both violent groups and plans to make “arrests in the coming days.”

And he added: “The agents seized wooden sticks, metal bars, a rocket and even foosball bars.”

Likewise, it was noted that the intervention of the police officers who were nearby prevented things from escalating.

“The prompt arrival and action of the police teams, who arrived at the scene in just a few minutes, allowed the conflict to dissolve quickly, causing both groups to flee in opposite directions,” the statement said.

