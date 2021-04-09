Huge, impressive, tremendous Paula Badosa. The Spanish beat a top-20 for the first time a couple of days ago, the world number 12, Belinda Bencic, and This Friday he had a snack, he could say fulminated (6-4 and 6-3 in 76 minutes), at one o’clock, on paper the best, Ashleigh Barty. At 23 he achieved the most important victory of his career, which put him in the semifinals of a WTA 500, the Volvo Car Open in Charleston, on a greenish-gray earth. Grown up, how could it be otherwise, she will face Sloane Stephens or Veronika Kudermetova on Saturday.

For those of you unfamiliar with Barty’s game, the truth is that it has very few flaws. She is the leader of the ranking because her game has a bit of everything. He serves well, has a good drive hit and the best cut backhand on the circuit. She makes some crazy stops and is a great subtractor. You may not have a definitive winning shot, but you can score points in many ways. Well, against all that Badosa fought and prevailed, which gives tremendous merit to his victory. The 24-year-old Australian has been on the throne of women’s tennis for 40 weeks in a row, 47 in total, and it is no accident.

But Paula’s game choked her because she was a rival who played her without complexes and served even better than her. She has more and more punch and is fast with her legs, very fast, and also with ideas. In this way he withstood the constant pressure of Barty and lifted him up to 12 break balls. Particularly important were the three he saved in the last game of the first set at 0-40. Then he opened the second heat with a break. The Aussie, champion of Roland Garros, let’s not forget, leveled and then resisted a first attempt to break Badosa, which bothered her in every rest. Since 3-2, the recent winner of the WTA 1,000 from Miami, has not scratched a game again and gave up with her serve. What has been said, a big hat for the Catalan with everything that happened in Australia, including the passage through COVID-19 and a long isolation together with his coach, Javier Martí, who seems key in his excellent progression, which means, for the moment, climbing nine places in the classification, to 62.

