A gigantic avalanche rolls over the village of Sarbal in the Himalayas. The images are terrifying and spectacular at the same time.

Sonmarg – Breathtaking images show gigantic masses of snow piling up in front of the small village of Sarbal near Sonmarg in the Himalayas. Suddenly the avalanche breaks out and overwhelms the village until everything disappears in a white veil.

Avalanche in the Himalayas: The huge snow roller rolls over the town of Sarbal. © Screenshot/X/Ieshan Wani

Avalanche hits entire village in the Himalayas

The impressive yet frightening video of the massive avalanche was published by journalist Ieashan Wani on X (Twitter). The footage shows the powerful force of nature collapsing on the village's houses, making them look like toys compared to the huge cloud of snow. Despite the dramatic scene, there are fortunately no reports of damage or injuries. It can be assumed that the inhabitants of the Himalayas, the highest mountains in the world, are well prepared for such avalanche events.

Avalanche causes white cloud: residents suddenly in snowstorm

In the video, a man in a high-visibility jacket can be seen walking through the frame. The cameraman also starts running until suddenly everything around them is bathed in white. A man can only be seen vaguely in the snowstorm, covering his mouth and nose with his sleeve.

Avalanches are among the most dangerous natural phenomena. The probability of survival is usually low when people are caught in the masses of snow on the mountain. However, there are certain precautions and Advice that can help survive avalanches. When avalanches hit buildings, the damage can be significant, although fortunately fatalities are rare. Just in January, the army had to evacuate tourists from a ski resort in China that was trapped by avalanches. (moe)

