The peace in the Union after Armin Laschet’s election as candidate for chancellor is deceptive and fragile. The state election in Saxony-Anhalt could rekindle the power struggle. A comment.

Munich – No, Markus Söder is not the fairy “Lady Di” of German politics – even if the CSU is making every effort to proclaim its boss to be a “candidate of the hearts” after he was unable to run for chancellor. It is correct, however, that the regret at the Union base about Söder’s withdrawal is in many places taking on the form of national mourning.

State election in Saxony-Anhalt: Laschet relies on his Joker Merz

For Armin Laschet this could still be a problem – especially if the voters, in their pain, convert the state elections in Saxony-Anhalt on June 6 into a referendum on the newly elected Union top candidate. A crushing defeat in the east three and a half months before the federal election would have the force to re-fire the K question. Laschet will probably hope that his joker Friedrich Merz will stand out as an election campaign helper in the east. But even that is not entirely risk-free for the CDU boss: The current chancellor watches with eagle eyes that her former arch rival does not play a major role in the fight for her legacy.

Söder vs. Laschet: Brutal fight of the sisters – no sisterly gesture planned by Laschet

Either way, the Union will not settle down anytime soon. The injuries from the brutal fight between the sisters are too deep. After its defeat, the CSU is clearly thinking of a second leg, no matter how often its boss asserts that he will support Laschet “without grudge” and “with full strength”. First of all, this is not the Söder we know. Second, the anger of the Bavarian lion is not entirely unfounded. The fact that Laschet wanted to refuse to support the CDU to his Bavarian opponent in the event of his election as candidate for chancellor, as reported by the CSU, is not a good sisterly gesture, but rather a foul of revenge. And Söder is not the Christian person who turns the other cheek. He would rather thank the “young, modern” in the CDU, who would have helped him, with Bavarian cunning. Laschet can guess three times which supporters will be left for him.

Söder puts everything on one card. Encourages the coup plotters in the sister party. Disgraced their leadership. Dismantled Laschet. And wants to know who the CDU is more afraid of: him – or the loss of power.

A comment by Merkur editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis