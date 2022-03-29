The Swiss police today released an interim report of the investigation into the death of a French family five days ago in Montreux. Everything shows that the family members, who jumped one by one from a balcony on Thursday, “lived very withdrawn and feared any government interference in their lives.”

"The intervention of a third party" is excluded, the Swiss police reported. It is therefore assumed a collective suicide. All the details point to that. There were no signs of a struggle and officers found a small staircase on the balcony of the seventh-floor apartment. "It suggests that all the victims jumped off the balcony one by one," the authorities report, within five minutes. The 40-year-old father, his 41-year-old wife and her twin sister, and their 8-year-old daughter were killed. The 15-year-old son survived the fall from more than 20 meters in the prosperous city on the shores of Lake Geneva. He is in a coma in the hospital.

During the investigation in recent days, the police have been able to reconstruct the chronology of events. Two officers called the family around 6:15 a.m. on Thursday morning to raise a problem with the boy’s home education. Someone asked them who they were. After the officers explained this, they heard nothing more. The officers then left, as they were not authorized to enter the house. Then the family came to the joint act around 7 a.m. Before or during the events, not a single witness, including the two officers on the scene and passers-by at the bottom of the building, heard the slightest noise or crying from the apartment or from the balcony, the police underlined in a press release.

Researchers Thursday on the balcony of the home of the French family in Montreux, Switzerland. © Reuters



conspiracy theories

According to the police, since the start of the corona pandemic, the family had become very interested in conspiracy theories and how to survive crises. 'They lived a secluded life and had built up an impressive supply of food. The stock was very well organized and took up a lot of space in the apartment.'

According to French media, the father (Éric David) previously held various positions for various French ministries. He then worked for a Swiss company, for which he also settled in that country. Currently, only the mother's twin sister (Narjisse Feraoun, trained as an ophthalmologist) worked outside the home, the researchers report. The mother (Nasrin Feraoun, trained as a dentist) and the girl were not registered anywhere. The 15-year-old son was home-schooled, which means control by the Swiss authorities.

“All these elements indicate that the family members had a great fear of government interference in their lives,” the police said in the press release.

