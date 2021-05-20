The Red Cross worker hugs the migrant who has managed to cross one of Ceuta’s border breakwaters this Tuesday. Reduan / EFE

The image is hypnotic and, yes, disturbing. A woman and a man embrace on a beach. They are both young and handsome. She, white, very white, blondish to a redhead, with a high ponytail fastened with a pink bow, one of those rod glasses that are back in fashion and a Red Cross vest over a battle tracksuit. He, black, very black, with thick hair stuck to his skull and sports rags covered in sand after illegally swimming across the border of Europe. He has just arrived exhausted ashore, he cries in spasms and clings to her, who helps him and returns the hug by turning her face away from his, who is not wearing a mask, but still stroking his head. The stamp, pure humanity, was one of the icons of the flood of immigrants last Tuesday in Ceuta. We know little else about the strange couple. Of him, only what he is not and what he does not have: he is not white, he is not European, he does not have money or papers, he is nobody, never, nothing. About her, what she herself told in her social networks before locking them as soon as the photo transcended, perhaps to avoid a prominence that she was not looking for. Which is called Luna. What does Social Integration study?. Who wants to dedicate his life to helping others. And that has very clear things. “I know I’m not like the rest,” read his pinned tweet. And I, without knowing anything about Luna, I do know that she is not like Cristina.

Cristina Seguí, journalistYesterday, he had enough gall in his soul to use the image of the hug to criticize “the good-natured moral decadence” of her and a supposed lubricious attitude of him “taking advantage of the turgidity of her breasts” in the trance. Those who know about networks say that it is better to ignore the fascists, ignore them, silently despise their lies and hatred. Yesterday, however, Seguí’s tweet had thousands of I like and of pleased retweets pouring gasoline on the fire. Among them, that of the MEP Hermann Tertsch, whose salary we all pay, who added a miserable comment suggesting that he is an “abuser” and of her, that he is an “idiot”. I will listen to those who know and I will not give more ball to those who bark. I can’t even name the boy with the hug, because, because he doesn’t have, he doesn’t even have a name. But, between Luna, Cristina and Hermann, I have very clear who is more noble, more patriotic and more person. Or person, to dry.