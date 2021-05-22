Huesca

The Alto Aragonese team is the best placed of the three teams (Elche and Valladolid) that compete for the only free place to save the category. They surpass the Castilian-Leonese by two points and tie at 33 points (although they have the average won) to Elche. It is enough for Pacheta’s block to trace the result of the people of Elche, who are facing off against Athletic, or directly achieve victory today. For this final, the Huesca team will not be able to count on Javi Galán, one of the team’s revelations, due to the accumulation of cards.

AS to follow: Rafa Mir. One of the hot forwards in the league. He has thirteen goals in the competition and is in the sights of many teams for his nose and definition. Today it aims to be capital.