The Betis striker will return to his “second home” in the Cup. He defended the Barça jacket during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons, leaving great memories at Alcoraz

12/09/2024



Updated at 3:27 p.m.





He Betis will be measured at Huesca in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, in a match that will be held on January 3, 4 or 5 at the Alcoraz. There will undoubtedly take place one of the most anticipated reunions by the local fans, which will star the current Betic striker. Chimy Avilawho defended the Barça jacket during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons.

In those two years, the Argentine left an indelible memory in Huesca with his goals and his character, achieving promotion to the highest category in the first of them. He played on loan at El Alcoraz for San Lorenzo de Almagro, a team that ended up transferring him to Osasuna. With Chimy a piece of the most recent history of the Aragonese team left. His race and his determination made the Huesca fans fall in love with him.

He scored transcendental goals. The first year in Huesca they remember above all his goal against Barça B to turn around a very tough game and end up putting an end to a horrible streak of results. That goal launched a Huesca team that ended up being promoted to First Division, where they would reach 10 goals.

With his goodbye, Huesca said goodbye to a footballer who felt the club and the city were part of himself. «I am leaving a second home, my daughters ask me every day why we have to leave and that hurts me but it is reality. It’s going to be a very hard farewell for me,” Chimy said just before playing his last game at Alcoraz.