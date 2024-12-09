He Real Betis will face Huesca, a LaLiga Hypermotion team, in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup. The tie will be played in a single match at the Green and White rival’s facilities on the first weekend of January (3, 4 or 5) being, in this sense, the first official match of 2025 for Manuel Pellegrini’s men. This is the first confrontation between Betis and Huesca in the Copa del Rey.

The Huesca team is in ninth position in LaLiga Hypermotion with 26 points in 18 games after achieving seven wins, five draws and six losses. Your coach is Antonio Hidalgo and among its players is Diego Gonzalezwho played for Betis Deportivo as a center back between 2017 and 2019. He plays his matches at the El Alcoraz stadium and one of the factors to take into account is the low temperatures at the beginning of January in Huesca. The Aragonese team beat Badalona and Nástic in the previous cup qualifiers and has won two consecutive games in LaLiga Hypermotion.

The only two precedents for Betis in The Alcoraz in the First Division they have been, curiously, at the beginning of January. It made its debut in the top category in this stadium with the 2-1 (Ferreiro and Rivera / Sanabria penalty) on Three Kings Day 2019, in the 2018-19 campaign, with the remembered statements of Quique Setien on the local fans and their environmental pressure. Betis returned to this stage in official competition on January 10, 2021 to win 0-2 with goals from Mandi and Sanabria already with Manuel Pellegrini to the controls.

The Betis have so far passed two rounds. In the first, they got rid of the modest CD Gévora by 1-6, while in the second round they beat Sant Andreu by 1-3 in a closely contested match that was not resolved until the final minutes.









In this round of sixteen, where there will still be no VAR, The four teams from the Spanish Super Cup now enter (Real Madrid, Barça, Athletic Club and Mallorca), which have been distributed in the draw to the four remaining teams from the Second RFEF. For Betis, there were nine possible opponents from the Second Division and three from the First RFEF.

The following matches in this third round of the Cup are:

-Barbastro-Barcelona.

-CD Minera-Real Madrid.

-Pontevedra-Mallorca.

-Logroñés-Athletic.

-Marbella-Atlético de Madrid.

-Ourense-Valladolid.

-Ponferradina-Real Sociedad.

-Granada-Getafe.

-Huesca-Real Betis.

-Almería-Seville.

-Racing Santander-Celta.

-Cartagena-Leganés.

-Tenerife-Osasuna.

-Racing Ferrol-Rayo Vallecano.

-Eldense-Valencia-

-Elche-Las Palmas.