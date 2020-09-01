Huesca still does not know if its squad and coaching staff have been affected by the collateral damage from Oyarzabal’s positive after the friendly they played last Saturday against Real Sociedad. Míchel’s players passed the PCR tests early on Monday and later they were trained individually without contact between the players to maximize precautions.

Huesca informed LaLiga and the health authorities of the Government of Aragon the positive that the team had had Basque among its ranks and from both areas a message of tranquility was sent. Those of Míchel will know the results this Tuesday and if there are not affected they will train and they will pass another test next Thursday to rule out any setback and on Monday 7, they will pass another PCR test to rule out false positives.