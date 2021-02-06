LaLiga enters matchday 22, which will be loaded with great games. It opens on Friday, with the direct duel for the permanence between Alaves Y Valladolid. Saturday, Real Madrid travel to El Alcoraz to face Huesca, excited about turning his situation around with the arrival of Pacheta. Before the highly motivated I raised receive the Pomegranate. Later, the Valencia Community derby among the needy Elche and the Villarreal. The day will close on Seville–Getafe at 9:00 p.m. On Sunday at noon two of the championship sensations collide: Real–Cadiz. They stay for the afternoon on Athletic–Valencia, the Osasuna–Eibar and one of the matches of the day: Betis–Barcelona. Unusual hours for the Athletic from Madrid, which will receive at the Wanda Metropolitano Celtic from Vigo Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Schedule: what time is the Huesca-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The Huesca-Real Madrid of day 22 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 16:15 in El Alcoraz.

What time is Huesca – Real Madrid in other countries?

In Argentina : at 12:15 p.m. (ESPN)

: at 12:15 p.m. (ESPN) In Chile : at 12:15 p.m. (ESPN)

: at 12:15 p.m. (ESPN) In Colombia : at 10:15 am (ESPN)

: at 10:15 am (ESPN) In U.S (Washington DC): at 10:15 am (Fanatiz and beIN Sports)

(Washington DC): at 10:15 am (Fanatiz and beIN Sports) In Mexico : at 09:15 am (SKY Sports)

: at 09:15 am (SKY Sports) In Peru: at 10:15 am (ESPN)

Television: how to watch live on TV the Huesca-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The Huesca-Real Madrid of the 22nd day of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Plus payment channel, which can also be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms.



Internet: how to follow the Huesca-Real Madrid of LaLiga Santander online?

The Huesca-Real Madrid can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

