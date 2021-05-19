The 2010-2020 decade has been turbulent for Valencia. Although he has achieved successes such as qualifying for Champions consecutively or winning a Copa del Rey, he has also has flirted with descent on several occasions, being this same season the occasion in which it has come closest to perishing the Second. All in all, the team that has always stayed in first place if we talk about the last decade, however has become an expert in sending other teams to the ‘well’ that fight for permanence.

Tenerife, Deportivo de la Coruña or Almería they have suffered in their flesh the effects of the Valencian scythe, a scythe that claimed its ‘life’ in the first of the Éibar just less than a week ago. The Valencianists who carry three days without playing anything They had no qualms about sentencing those from the north of the peninsula (4-1) and next Saturday they once again have the survival of a Huesca in their hands … which has no good memory of the Che.

Because only two seasons ago those of Marcelino at that time They endorsed a 2-6 to the Huesca when they played the permanence. The hard defeat it cost the category to the Alto AragoneseAlthough if they had won, they would not have been guaranteed to continue in LaLiga either since they depended on other results.

On Saturday the tables turn completely and, on paper, in a favorable way for Huesca, which is more optimistic than in 2019. Because if in that year Valencia was playing to enter the Champions League and the Catalans depended on third parties, this course, simply with Huesca winning a Valencia that does not play at all at all, they will be assured of permanence. The Alcoraz will dictate sentence, but Valencia has already left Valladolid and Éibar on the road recently, the scythe is sharp.