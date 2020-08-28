Andrés Fernández is officially the first signing of Huesca de Míchel in the second adventure of the Huesca in First. The Alto Aragonese marked their hiring as key, strategic and exciting after closing it for the next three seasons, after agreeing to a transfer for the 33-year-old goalkeeper from Villarreal. A movement in which the good relations between the Castellón team and Barça have been key.

Andrés returns to Huesca ten years later, a club that launched him into professional football and with which he managed to be the goal less thrashed in the 2010-2011 season in the Second Division. In his passage he left an indelible memory and a mutual affection that has allowed his return to the entity. With this reinforcement of bells, Míchel’s men close their goal with Álvaro Fernández, who is an under-21 international and Antonio Valera, who will live his fourth season in the entity.