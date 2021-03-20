Chimy Avila reappears 14 months later and the hobbies of Huesca and Osasunto smile (follow the game live on AS.com). He is the idol of the two fans and the return could not be in another scenario than in El Alcoraz. An expected return that comes in a Key moment for both teams: in the set of Pacheta, for the desire to get hooked on the fight for permanence, and in the case of Raze yourself, for take distances relative to the hot zone of the table.

It will be a day of returns, since also they will recount in the local plans two key players for Huesca: Sandro and Mosquera. The Canarian forward and the Galician midfielder have been two absences much longed for by Pacheta and both will be in the Barça starting eleven. The Slovenian Vavro will also enter, to modify all the lines, after the two consecutive defeats against Celta and Barcelona.

Osasuna, for his part, he wants to extend distances with the border of the descent, but has significant casualties that will force the debut of third goalkeeper, Juan Pérez. The goal of the Navarrese is from Huesca, more specifically Almudévar, and will live his third game in the elite, the first of this season.

The relatedn between the two clubs it is close and in the rojillos there are also several former Huesca players such as Iñigo Pérez and Sergio Herrera, who are injured, or Enric Gallego and the man of the match, the Chimy. The one from Rosario will wait for his return to the fields from the bench after two knee operations and almost a year and a half of Calvary, which puts its end point in what will always be its stadium, El Alcoraz.

Jagoba Arrasate has the casualties of the Rubén, Roncaglia and Iñigo Pérez injured, while Sergio Herrera it is low due to close contact with a positive for COVID.