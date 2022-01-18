Huesca’s winter revolution needs at least two more pieces: a forward and a central defender. After Lago Júnior, on loan from Mallorca, and Pablo Martínez, on loan from Levante, the Catalans want more signings for Xisco Muñoz’s team. The coach asked for five reinforcements and it seems that four will arrive, according to what the sports management headed by Rubén García is working on.

The priority objective of the Huesca during this market focused on signing Denis Vavro, but CSKA’s interest in the player could fade the priority of the Slovak defender and the Alto Aragonese entity. Lazio needs financial liquidity and the Russian team’s interest in the defender would sentence the operation.

As for the striker, the people from Huesca are willing to make an effort in the transfer market, but the options that exist in First stop the desired reinforcement that Xisco has needed since he arrived at Huesca. As for departures, the Huesca will open the doors to Enzo Lombardo, who could end up in another Second team and perhaps to Isidro Pitta, the Paraguayan striker who needs minutes to demonstrate his potential.