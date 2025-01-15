Huesca also wants its truffle route. And it is launched with the help of Bodegas El Grilo y la Luna, which has organized the I Gastronomic Route “Cricket and Truffle”which will take place on February 1 to 28 in establishments in the province of Huesca.

Some dates within which you can taste tapas and dishes with truffle, which will be paired with the emblematic Grillo 2016 wine. For now, as a preliminary step, the winery has already Registration open until January 23 through its website so that establishments in the province of Huesca can join this initiative.

For 28 days, Tuber melanosporum and Grillo wine will be the protagonists of this gastronomic proposal within which they will also The III Conference “Cricket meets Truffle” will be held.

At this meeting, it is possible to enjoy an experience in the winery, as well as a cooking show and truffle hunting exhibition with dogs.