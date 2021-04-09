Huesca and Elche open the thirtieth day of the championship in what is a true final for the permanence in the First Division. Both were last season in Second and knew from the first moment that they were going to suffer. Now, thirty days later, they can proudly say that they are in the fight. But they have the dark side of being in the elite. A dramatic match to save the furniture. Not only are there three points at stake, but to take three from the rival. What a dish to start the day.

Schedule: what time is LaLiga Santander Huesca-Elche?

The Huesca-Elche of matchday 30 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:00 p.m. in El Alcoraz.

Television: how to watch LaLiga Santander’s Huesca-Elche live on TV?

The Huesca-Elche of LaLiga Santander matchday 30 can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel also available on other platforms.



Internet: how to follow online the Huesca-Elche of LaLiga Santander?

The Huesca-Elche can be followed live online through As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the summary of the game on video and the most important news.

