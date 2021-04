And these are the eleven players for whom Pacheta bets to measure his former team until last season and with whom he achieved promotion to First Division. The Sandro-Rafa Mir duo repeats again with the novelty of Seoane in the eleven to the detriment of Mikel Rico.

Eleven from Huesca: Andrés Fernández, Vavro, Pulido, Insua, Pedro López, Ferreiro, Mosquera, Seoane, Javi Galán, Rafa Mir and Sandro.