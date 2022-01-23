unknown

Xisco and the winter transfer market have changed the face of Huesca and the people from Huesca want to present their candidacy for the upper zone before their fans and against a ‘playoff’ rival like the Ponferradina. Lago Júnior and Pablo Martínez will debut as Barça players after a few weeks of training and ready to lead a change of course that involves improving as locals (follow the match live on As.com).

Before the break, the Alto Aragonese played one of the best games in recent years after winning in Carthagonova by 0-3. In Murcian lands, Dani Escriche dressed as a star and he scored a double that gives him the confidence that Xisco has not given him this year. After being the eternal substitute for Pitta and Gaich, the one from Burriana wants to take advantage of his good moment just when his club is looking for a striker who can make a difference in the category.

On your side, Ponferradina will look for its first victory of the second round in El Alcoraz to put an end to a streak of three days without winning and establish themselves in the playoff zone, moving away from a rival who is presumed to be directly in the fight to occupy one of the first six positions. Bolo took advantage of the rest week to recover troops and will travel to Huesca with his entire arsenal, except for the injured Adri Castellano and the suspended Naranjo.

Key players like Copete, Erik Morán or Yuri are back, absent against Zaragoza two weeks ago, which point to the starting eleven in Huesca. Baeza could also enter the initial team, either occupying the right wing and moving Dani Ojeda to the left, or in the midfield if the coach chooses to play with a single striker.

Another who has signs of returning to eleven is Ríos Reina, finally recovered after two months away from the playing fields in which neither Pujol nor Iván Rodríguez have managed to become strong on the left side of the Blue and Whites.