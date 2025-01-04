Pellegrini speaks with the players at the start of training this Friday

The green and white team begins football in 2025 with the match against Huesca in the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey



01/04/2025



Updated at 07:16h.





The new football year begins for him Real Betis in key of King’s Cup. The team coached by Manuel Pellegrini faces the away game today against the SD Huesca corresponding to the round of 32 tie. After…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only