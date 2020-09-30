The state of happiness is established in Atlético de Madrid and they want to maintain it during their visit to Huesca. The great image shown and the great result achieved against Granada in the league premiere of the rojiblanco team has caused euphoria to break out in the swollen mattress. It will not be easy for a recently promoted Huesca who planted Valencia and who deserved more than the draw achieved in Mestalla. Luis Suárez hopes to continue in a state of grace.

Schedule: what time is Huesca – Atlético de Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The Huesca – Atlético de Madrid of day 4 of LaLiga Santander will be played on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 from 19:00 at El Alcoraz. Huesca receives a full Atlético de Madrid. Míchel’s men gave a great image on their visit to Mestalla and they want to continue with that dynamic and stand up to the rojiblancos.

Television: how to watch live on TV Huesca – Atlético de Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

He Huesca – Atlético de Madrid Day 4 of LaLiga Santander can be enjoyed live on television through Movistar LaLiga, Movistar + payment channel, which can be viewed through the Orange, Jazztel and Mitele Plus platforms. Atlético, for its part, wants to continue in this state of happiness caused by the defeat of Granada. Simeone will continue giving minutes to Luis Suárez, who can enjoy his first title.



Internet: how to follow online the Huesca – Atlético de Madrid of LaLiga Santander?

The match between Huesca and Atlético de Madrid can be followed live online through the As.com direct updated to the minute. From an hour before, the previous one and the eleven. After the clash, you will be able to read the chronicle, the statements of the protagonists, the video game summary and the most important news.

LaLiga Santander standings

See the full classification.