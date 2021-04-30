Huertas Center continues to bet on improving the after-sales service of all its customers and that is why the dealership offers Mopar Express Lane, a fast maintenance service so that drivers have their car in the shortest possible time.

Mopar Express Lane includes several services including a quick check, oil and filter change, fluids, spark plugs, battery, replacement of lamps, windscreen wipers, electronic diagnosis, accessory belt, air conditioning charging, brake discs and pads and assembly of parts and accessories. In just sixty minutes, the customer will have his vehicle ready without the need to make an appointment.

Through this service, the official dealer of the Alfa Romeo, Jeep, Professional, Lancia, Abarth and Fiat brands in Murcia and Cartagena has set up an exclusive space in the workshop where these reviews will be carried out. In this way, it is intended to contribute to customer satisfaction, giving priority to the needs of drivers and providing a fast, efficient and highest quality service, carried out by a team of automotive professionals.

Fast maintenance service is immediate and does not require an appointment



Mopar is the parts and customer care brand for FCA vehicles with a worldwide presence. The technological know-how of this company is one of the most innovative and advanced on the market, which is why it represents a multinational company with a large presence, with a balanced and diversified presence in different areas of the planet.

Free brake fluid in May



Commitment to the customer and their safety is the most important thing for Huertas Center, so this May all customers who come to have their vehicle checked will have their brake fluid replaced completely free of charge. This unique offer, active throughout the month of May, aims to strengthen the confidence of users throughout the process of buying, maintaining and repairing vehicles and is not combinable with other campaigns that are currently in promotion.