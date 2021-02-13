The Fiat 500X has evolved to become a more modern and functional vehicle, presenting new features designed to offer comfort and safety, with attention to detail and with the typical style of the 500 family. For this reason, it has become an effective solution for driving schools such as Mr. Dumi, who recently received four units of this model from the Huertas Center. Mr. Dumi Autoescuelas has relied on the guarantee and the service offered by the official Fiat dealer in the Region of Murcia to opt for a vehicle that, since its launch in 2014, has always led its segment in Italy and appears regularly in the Top 10 European.

María José Marín, sales manager at Fiat Huertas Center, delivered the four units to Enrique Lorca, Mr. Dumi Autoescuelas and current president of the National Confederation of Driving Schools (CNAE), and Paco Lorca.

The Fiat urban SUV has just received an update that includes the ‘Connect’ equipment, for those customers who are looking for simple and democratic connectivity, as well as to be constantly and elegantly connected to their world.

The model is well equipped and includes the latest technology developments



The new Fiat 500X Connect is also the only car in its segment to offer the traffic sign recognition system, speed warning and lane departure warning as standard. Fiat has created a 500X whose standard technology is that of a car in a higher segment.

From 13,790 euros



Thanks to the latest promotional campaign by Huertas Center, the new Fiat 500X Connect can now be obtained from the Fiat dealership from 13,790 euros and a three-year warranty. An offer that will be available until February 28. The Connect equipment level is aimed at customers who want to stay connected at all times. It comes standard with the Uconnect 17.8 cm (7“) infotainment system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an easy and efficient way to take advantage of mobile device services in the car.

Standard features on the 500X also include cruise control, a multi-function techno-leather steering wheel with integrated controls, 41cm (16 ”) alloy wheels, and fog lights. It is available in the exclusive new two-tone body color Argento Gray / Vesuvio Black and black seats.

The 500X Connect comes with a front center armrest and also features tinted windows, fog lights, LED daytime running lights and rear parking sensors, as well as rain and light sensors.