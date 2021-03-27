The legendary Jeep brand reinvents itself on its 80th anniversary with the launch of an exclusive off-road vehicle: the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. The iconic model, which takes on the mobility challenge with the incorporation of the new plug-in hybrid 4xe technology, will arrive in the Murcia Region from April through the official brand dealers: Huertas Center and Motor Cartagena.

The all-rounder, available in the two most popular colors, granite crystal and glossy white, can now be reserved or even formalized in advance. In this way, the new Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid represents an evolution of Jeep 4×4 technology with the combination of the turbo gasoline engine and the electric motor, reaching more than 380 hp of combined power and an acceleration of 0-100 km / h in less 7 seconds.

Its hybrid technology makes it a versatile jeep that is adaptable to the urban environment. This model has a 17.3 Kwh electric battery, with 8 years or 160,000 km warranty, which can be easily recharged anywhere thanks to the various Jeep charging solutions.

Vehicle achieves over 380 combined horsepower



Another of the strengths of this vehicle, which will soon be found at Huertas Center and Motor Cartagena, is electrification. This feature opens up a new dimension to the Wrangler 4xe, adding more power and reducing vibrations. On the other hand, it guarantees lower consumption and CO2 emissions, offers greater comfort and adapts perfectly to the unmatched off-road excellence thanks to its maximum torque at low revs.

The most exclusive



The Jeep Wrangler 4xe First Edition is the most comfortable and innovative model, it has exclusive details that will allow drivers to enjoy a 360 mobility solution. Some of the most prominent components are the safety elements, 80th anniversary alloy wheels, accessories To simplify the recharging experience, the heated leather seats, the frontal collision warning Plus, the off-road front camera or the keyless entry.

The launch price is 399 euros per month in 36 installments. With an entry: 15,472.40 euros and a final installment of 44,894.25 euros. Regarding the opening commission (3.95%) 2,019.24 euros in cash, TIN 5.50% and APR 7.25%.